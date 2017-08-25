Gary Cohn: Trump to make a major speech next week on tax reform - FT

Gary Cohn: Trump to make a major speech next week on tax reform - FTBy Haresh Menghani
In an interview to the Financial Times, Gary Cohn, the Chief Economic Advisor to the US President Donald Trump and Director of the National Economic Council said that Trump will launch a major push on tax reform next week with a planned speech in Missouri next Wednesday.
The Missouri speech will come just before Congress returns from its summer recess and according to Mr. Cohn, the key Republicans on Capitol Hill had agreed a framework that would serve as the basis for a bill that will be hammered out over coming weeks.
It would be the first in a series of addresses designed to convince the US public about the need to revamp a tax system that has remained largely unchanged for three decades.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.