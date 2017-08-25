Gary Cohn: Trump to make a major speech next week on tax reform - FT

In an interview to the Financial Times, Gary Cohn, the Chief Economic Advisor to the US President Donald Trump and Director of the National Economic Council said that Trump will launch a major push on tax reform next week with a planned speech in Missouri next Wednesday.

The Missouri speech will come just before Congress returns from its summer recess and according to Mr. Cohn, the key Republicans on Capitol Hill had agreed a framework that would serve as the basis for a bill that will be hammered out over coming weeks.

It would be the first in a series of addresses designed to convince the US public about the need to revamp a tax system that has remained largely unchanged for three decades.