GameStop stock fell on Thursday as the meme stock rally stalls.

GME stock split takes place on Friday.

GME is expected to rally based on past stock split performances.

GameStop (GME) stock fell on Thursday as the meme stock rally began to run out of steam. However, Friday sees a renewed catalyst in the shape of a 4-for-1 stock split. Overall the recent rally in meme stocks looks like it has paused, and the key question is now whether the bear market is set to resume or if this is a consolidation phase before another move higher in the rally.

GameStop Stock News: GME 4-for-1 stock split on Friday

Historically, stock splits do have a positive impact on stock price performance, and this year alone has seen some notable splits. Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) have pursued stock splits, and Tesla has also successfully used this model in the past. GME on Friday will trade at an adjusted 4-for-1 price. Based on Thursday's close at $153.47 GME stock should open around the $38.40 range, all else being equal. This makes the stock more appealing, especially to retail traders who prefer to pay lower prices. The effect of a stock spilt is largely psychological but is proven to work at least in the short term. It also serves in some cases to widen the shareholder base.

GameStop stock forecast

The retracement on Thursday found support at the strong breakout support level at $150 or $37.50 split adjusted. This is where GME stock broke out of the recent trading range. This is our key support, and we wrote on Thursday that staying above here keeps GME bullish in the short term. We stick by this argument. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI) are close to overbought, showing the rally may be running out of steam.

Note that the chart below is not split-adjusted.