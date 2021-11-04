GameStop Stock Price and Forecast: GME breakout nearly hits our target of $260

- GameStop stock continues its breakout rally on Wednesday.
- GME shares closed Wednesday up over 55 on strong retail buying.
- GME, BBBY, CAR: is it January all over again?
Risk and retail are back on as meme stocks have been soaring this week. The accommodative mood engendered by the Fed last night will certainly help fuel further risk-taking, so expect more rapid gains from some of our favourite names. Already this week we have witnessed some parabolic moves from Avis Budget Group (CAR) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). GameStop is the original poster child for this movement, and it was determined to join in the part with a strong move over the last week.
Gamestop (GME) chart, 15 minutes
As we can see from our GameStop graph above, there has been a return of nearly 20% for the week so far and counting. Wednesday saw a massive initial spike before profit-taking set in ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement.
GameStop (GME) stock news
The recent catalyst for this move was a technical scenario that we discuss below, but momentum had been piqued by multiple mentions of a possible shift to an NFT business for GameStop. This rumour swirled on the usual retail social media sites late last week and this week. The stock successfully shrugged off the departure of GameStop's newly installed COO and powered on regardless.
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
As we can see, a perfect technical setup explains the move very well. A neat triangle breakout also nearly saw our target of $260 hit on Wednesday. GME shares peaked at $256 on Wednesday, and here is what we called on Monday: "which makes the GameStop price target somewhere around $260." Now this large wick on the candle from yesterday is a bit concerning, but we can try and explain that one away on position closing ahead of the Fed decision, so maybe not quite as worrying as it might otherwise be. The move is still set to push higher, and risk appetites should be whetted after the Fed, meaning more meme madness. We would start to get worried on a break below $208, Wednesday's low.
GME 1-day chart
