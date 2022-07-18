GameStop stock closes higher on Friday at $141.64 for a 4% gain.

GME stock gains nearly 11% on the week.

GameStop should continue this recovery with Bitcoin also moving higher.

GameStop (GME) stock continued its push higher last week and ended the day on Friday with a strong showing as it pushed ahead by nearly 4%. The move was helped by a broad return to risk-on themes as the Fed moved to tamp down expectations for a 100-basis-point rate rise. This led equities to calm down and risk appetites to broaden ahead of the earnings season. This move has now flowed out into more risky assets, and we note Bitcoin posting a 7% gain this morning. That would lead to a rally across the meme stock universe and see GME stock push further ahead.

GameStop Stock News: 200-day moving average next up

GME stock has been moving comfortably ahead, the only stumble being in early July when it was announced that the CFO was leaving. A top-level executive departure is never a good look for any company, but GameStop announced a new CFO soon after. Diana Saadeh-Jajeh is the name. Investors were also probably further relived as she has previously served as interim CFO and chief accounting officer. GME stock also caught some interest from retail traders as it bowed to further recent trends and introduced an NFT marketplace. The new marketplace allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs. We remain somewhat skeptical of the numerous companies seeking to jump on board the NFT trend as it appears this may have been a fad. The jury is still out, and we are open to retraction on that statement, but NFT valuations have been in freefall this year.

Perhaps the larger catalyst is yet to come as this Friday will see GME stock trade at its split-adjusted price. GME has planned a 4-for-1 stock split, which could and should garner some fresh enthusiasm from retail traders. Stock splits often result in price increases based purely on investor psychology.

GME stock forecast

Gamestop is flirting with the 200-day moving average at $142.61, and it should break that level today. We can see the significance of the $150 level, and a break there should technically at least open the door for a move to $200. That will need some backing from a continued move higher in equities overall. Key support is at $115. The short interest remains pretty high above 20%, so there is some potential for a squeeze, but GME would probably need to move sharply above $200 before that would happen in our view.