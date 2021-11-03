Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is GME stock up today?

Gamestop stock continues its breakout rally from Monday.

GME shares closed on Tuesday up over 3%.

GME chart looks bullish with a triangle breakout play.

GameStop (GME) stock carried on the momentum from Monday with the stock rallying another 3% on Tuesday. The Gamestop price topped out at $211.94 before settling back to close at $206.99.

Gamestop (GME) chart, 15-minute

GameStop (GME) stock news

The news flow has not changed much over the last 24 hours despite the GME chart looking more and more positive. The COO has gone with details still sketchy. This does not appear to have been a factor in the recent push higher. Traders have been circulating talk of a possible shift into NFTs for GameStop, but this recent move has mostly been fundamental and technical. Fundamental in that risk is most certainly back on in financial markets with crypto surging and meme stocks surging higher. Technical in that this was a strong breakout from a triangle formation, which we discuss below.

Harking back to the days of lore in January when GameStop captured the frontpage news around the world is reports that TD Ameritrade has put in place trading restrictions in some stocks, of which GME is one. Here we go again? Not quite. It appears from reports that short selling of GameStop has been stopped as well as some extra requirements on options strategies. The report is carried by Benzinga.

GameStop (GME) stock forecast

News flow in our view is not the main catalyst. Rather a regrouping of the retail army and a nice technical chart setup, as we can see below, are the culprits. The GameStop graph shows the triangle formation and the resultant breakout on Monday. A triangle formation is a quiet formation that will eventually lead to an explosion, and that is what we have got. Technical theory tells us the target is the length of the entry, which makes the GameStop price target somewhere around $260. The key support is the breakout level at $183. Holding $183 keeps GME stock bullish, but below and it is back to neutral. Resistance is at $231, the top of the triangle and September 1 high.