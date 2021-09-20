Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: The game just got upped with 500 new employees

- GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre.
- Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy?
- Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.
GameStop (GME) shares have been largely forgotten about by the meme stock crowd as they have moved onto to find other shiny new toys in the form of IronNet (IRNT), see more here, and others such as Vinco Ventures (BBIG). This has meant the original meme stock king has lost its crown and struggled for momentum. Momentum is the oxygen meme stocks need, without it they fade and die and the crowd moves on. GameStop did threaten to wake up on August 24. The stock rallied over 27% and dragged other notables along with it such as AMC. Since then it has largely taken a back seat as other meme stocks have surfaced like the aforementioned BBIG and IRNT.
GameStop did not exactly help the situation with the earnings release back on September 8. The announcement itself was not great, but it was the lack of any detail for the future that really hit the GME stock price. Investors need to be able to plan ahead for the future worth of a company and then discount to present value. That is why the prevailing interest rate hits tech stocks more than most as they have more future earnings to discount to present value than established companies.
The GameStop earnings call lasted about ten minutes, according to reports. Investors had been hoping for details about the plans going forward to see how Ryan Cohen plans to do for GME what he did for Chewy. That was never likely as he had hinted he did not want to alert competitors to his plans back in June. News today does, at last, provide some momentum with GameStop announcing 500 new jobs for its customer care centre in Florida. Does that mean the pivot to online is intensifying and this is the first step in that? There is little further detail in the announcement, but the site is due to be up and running by the end of 2021.
GME key statistics
|Market Cap
|$15.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|2.7
|Price/Book
|31.3
|Enterprise Value
|$11 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.24
|Net Margin
|
-0.02
|52 week high
|$483
|52 week low
|$8.38
|Short Interest
|11%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Sell $88.33
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
We remain neutral on GME despite the stock retracing and getting back above the short-term moving averages. We will turn bullish if GME breaks the flag pattern high at $231.44. Otherwise, it sets a classic downtrend of a lower high. Our strong support zone remains the large consolidation area highlighted. The longer-term pattern also remains neutral. We have a bearish series of lower highs from each price spike, but also each spike results in a higher low, making the stock neutral technically on a longer-term view going back to the start of 2021. This is why we have the marked consolidation zone as a potential buy zone. Always use stops.
FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $231.44, bearish below $145.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below $1761
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from six-week lows of $1742 amid a retreat in the US Treasury yields, as the risk-off mood remains at full steam.
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.