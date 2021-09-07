Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Is GME flagging a breakout?

Gamestop stock forms a bullish continuation flag pattern.

GME shares have been consolidating since the strong breakout on August 24.

The meme stock needs to push on or risk losing those gains.

GameStop (GME) roared back into the limelight in late August, as itself and AMC charged up by over 20%. Both stocks have been in a holding pattern since then and really both need to kick on and get the bulls – or apes in AMC case – excited again. GameStop powered up by just over 27% on August 24, breaking the late summer range and setting up the current consolidation phase we're seeing in the stock.

GME bulls need a breakout soon but results are imminent tomorrow, so traders may wait until then to see what comes from the results and probably more importantly from the conference call after those results. Traders will be keen to hear about GameStop's transformation into an online presence and how those plans are being led by the new management team in place and appointed by GME's potential saviour Ryan Cohen. He did it for Chewy (CHWY) and now needs to repeat the trick for Gamestop. The potential is there on the chart with the recent consolidation creating a flag formation. Flags or pennants are continuation patterns so if the results go well, then the move could breakout and accelerate.

Gamestop releases results after the close tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8 with a conference all due at 1700 EST/ 2200 BST. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) number is expected to come in at -$0.66 while revenue is expected to be $1.12 billion for Q2 2021.

GME key statistics

Market Cap $16.3 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 2.7 Price/Book 31.3 Enterprise Value $11 billion Gross Margin 0.24 Net Margin -0.02 52 week high $483 52 week low $4.56 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Sell $88.33

GameStop (GME) stock forecast

We can see clearly – and well-drawn by your author! – the flag formation on the chart. As mentioned, this is a bullish continuation pattern, but GME needs to break out sooner rather than later. Luckily, results on Wednesday are likely to provide a catalyst in either direction, so more range trading is unlikely. A breakout would set the target at $282. The flag pole is $58 in length so a breakout has a target $58 above the flag. A break higher would also enjoy light volume. We can clearly see the volume profile bars dropping off sharply once GME gets above $230. Light volume equals light resistance so that should make more gains easier.

Breaking $200 would put the stock into neutral territory in our view. Not only is $200 a nice round psychological number, but it is the lower end of the flag and the point at which GME broke above back on August 24. Breakouts can retest the trigger level but must not break lower.