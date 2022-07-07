GameStop announced on July 6 a 4-for-1 stock split.

GME rallied 8.9% on the news in after-hours trading.

GME has been trading within a descending wedge structure for one year.

GameStop (GME) stock blasted off 8.9% after-hours on Wednesday to $127.90 after the videogame retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split. This turned around what had been a melancholy session as GME shares lost 2.3% during the regular session to close at $117.43.

Also read: Nvidia Stock Deep Dive Analysis: NVDA price target at $205 with strong revenue growth

GameStop Stock News: Shares to begin trading at split-adjusted price on July 22

The stock split turned the heads of long-time admirers and meme stock enthusiasts as common wisdom says that lower share prices bring greater interest from the retail crowd and thus force up prices. This puts GameStop in league with other large caps such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Shopify (SHOP), who all have either announced or completed share splits this year.

The research on the benefit to shareholders of stock splits is decidedly mixed. For instance, the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) recently released a research paper in early May calling the widespread opinion that stock splits lead to higher market caps in the following months and old wives' tales. Based on their examination of Apple's (AAPL) share split in 2020, the researchers found that the immediate excitement of a share split quickly dims after the first week following a split. For instance, from two weeks to six months following a share split, the notional value of options tends to fall to a lower average level than before the share split.

Still, GameStop shareholders will likely enjoy the renewed focus on their favorite stock. News flow has been somewhat lax since GameStop released horrid quarterly earnings back on June 1 when the videogame retailer missed consensus by 87 cents. Could this be the catalyst that GME needs now?

GameStop shareholders of record at the end of the session on Monday, July 18 will be given their four new shares to begin trading on Friday, July 22. This means that the GME share price will likely remain elevated until at least July 18. If shares remain flat near $130 for the time being, then they will debut in the low $30s on July 22.

GameStop Stock Forecast: Wedge still in control

GameStop needs a catalyst to break out of the descending wedge that has kept successive short squeezes in line since August 2021. For a year now the descending trend line (brown) has mostly steered GME stock to lower lows. The $140 to $150 range has also acted as an important resistance zone of late.

The wedge comes from serious support at $86.70 and again at $77.77, which together correspond to the bottom line of the wedge structure. GME would need to surmount $150 and stay above there to end this long-term decline.

The 9-week moving average has barely remained long ahead of the 21-week average for the past year, which demonstrates that GME lacks staying power with its rallies. For now, prices should remain elevated near $130 at least until February 18, when we think a retrace to $86.70 is likely.

GME weekly chart