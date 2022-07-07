- GameStop announced on July 6 a 4-for-1 stock split.
- GME rallied 8.9% on the news in after-hours trading.
- GME has been trading within a descending wedge structure for one year.
GameStop (GME) stock blasted off 8.9% after-hours on Wednesday to $127.90 after the videogame retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split. This turned around what had been a melancholy session as GME shares lost 2.3% during the regular session to close at $117.43.
Also read: Nvidia Stock Deep Dive Analysis: NVDA price target at $205 with strong revenue growth
GameStop Stock News: Shares to begin trading at split-adjusted price on July 22
The stock split turned the heads of long-time admirers and meme stock enthusiasts as common wisdom says that lower share prices bring greater interest from the retail crowd and thus force up prices. This puts GameStop in league with other large caps such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Shopify (SHOP), who all have either announced or completed share splits this year.
The research on the benefit to shareholders of stock splits is decidedly mixed. For instance, the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) recently released a research paper in early May calling the widespread opinion that stock splits lead to higher market caps in the following months and old wives' tales. Based on their examination of Apple's (AAPL) share split in 2020, the researchers found that the immediate excitement of a share split quickly dims after the first week following a split. For instance, from two weeks to six months following a share split, the notional value of options tends to fall to a lower average level than before the share split.
Still, GameStop shareholders will likely enjoy the renewed focus on their favorite stock. News flow has been somewhat lax since GameStop released horrid quarterly earnings back on June 1 when the videogame retailer missed consensus by 87 cents. Could this be the catalyst that GME needs now?
GameStop shareholders of record at the end of the session on Monday, July 18 will be given their four new shares to begin trading on Friday, July 22. This means that the GME share price will likely remain elevated until at least July 18. If shares remain flat near $130 for the time being, then they will debut in the low $30s on July 22.
GameStop Stock Forecast: Wedge still in control
GameStop needs a catalyst to break out of the descending wedge that has kept successive short squeezes in line since August 2021. For a year now the descending trend line (brown) has mostly steered GME stock to lower lows. The $140 to $150 range has also acted as an important resistance zone of late.
The wedge comes from serious support at $86.70 and again at $77.77, which together correspond to the bottom line of the wedge structure. GME would need to surmount $150 and stay above there to end this long-term decline.
The 9-week moving average has barely remained long ahead of the 21-week average for the past year, which demonstrates that GME lacks staying power with its rallies. For now, prices should remain elevated near $130 at least until February 18, when we think a retrace to $86.70 is likely.
GME weekly chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Thursday. The ECB accounts showed that some members wanted to keep the door open for a large rate hike in July but the euro failed to gather strength. Mixed US data were largely ignored by investors.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2000 on hawkish BOE commentary
GBP/USD has regathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2000 during the American session. BOE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Thursday that the uncertainty about the inflation process strengthens the case for front-loading interest rate rises.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740 as US yields edge higher
Gold has erased its daily gains in the early American session and retreated to the $1,740 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Crypto are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!