GameStop (GME) Stock Forecast: Technical levels to watch after share sale announcement

GME shares holding up well after share sale news.

GME announces plans for a maximum 3.5 million share offering, to raise $1 billion.

Are the shorts waiting for more details or just scared off?

GME shares fell a modest 2.3% on Monday as the company announced plans to raise up to $1 billion by offering up to 3.5 million shares. GME dropped sharply in the pre-market on Monday morning but recovered to trade down just over 2% by the close. The dilution effect is not that significant with the new shares representing 5% of the outstanding 70 million shares.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Just in case you missed it, GameStop is a struggling brick-and-mortar retailer that looked destined for failure until a certain Ryan Cohen of Chewy fame took a stake. Ryan Cohen has transformed Chewy from also being a struggling legacy retailer into an e-commerce titan in the pet food sector. The hope was he could do the same for GameStop.

GameStop news

The long-rumoured news is finally confirmed and GameStop is to raise up to $1 billion from a share sale. This was not unexpected and had been hinted at by the company previously. In December, GameStop had filed for a $100 million offering. The subsequent huge jump in GameStop's share price may have persuaded the company that it was not possible to proceed with the share sale. Either way, it now has the possibility to raise more money given the incredible run in the share price.

GameStop did comment on this price rise saying "the market price of our common stock has fluctuated, and may continue to fluctuate widely, due to many factors, some of which may be beyond our control."

The videogame retail company saw an intra-day trading high of $483.00 per share and a low of $112.25 per share. In addition, from January 11, 2021 to April 1, 2021, the closing price of GME ranged from as low as $19.94 to as high as $347.51 and daily trading volume ranged from approximately 7,060,000 to 197,200,000 shares.

GameStop added that they "have not experienced any material changes in our financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume during this time."

So, GameStop just says there is nothing new to see here and nothing changed during the wild ride! It might be true, but the outlook has changed and Ryan Cohen sure hopes things are going to change. The management team has been shaken up and a digital strategy is in motion. But these are hopes and plans, not concrete facts, so this is basically speculation, which is what has been going on in GameStop to a crazy degree.

GME stock forecast

In the long term, this is still not an investible stock, the valuation is just too high, way too high! However, the short term is different and is about catching trends and using careful risk management and strategies to maximize profits during strong trends.

GME spiked from the 50-day moving average support on March 24. At the time of writing, the 21-day moving average is providing some resistance but the bigger trend and, potentially, bigger movement is likely to come from the triangle formation. This is a continuation triangle as opposed to a bullish or bearish slope. Generally, continuation triangles do exactly what they say on the tin on a breakout, continue the trend. But not always!

Either way, a breakout usually is a sharp move with a jump in volume. Given the fundamentals and share sale announcement, it may give more favour to a downside breakout. The breakout is usually the length of the entry move or start of the triangle, which would be a quite large move. The $280 and $123 levels are the key ones to each breakout, up or down.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.