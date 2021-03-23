- GME releases Q4 earnings after the close on Tuesday.
- Gamestop conference call at 1700 EST.
- Gamestop call to outline digital strategy, capital raise?
Update: Gamestop shares are losing ground ahead of Q4 results. Gamestop will report results after the close with a call at 1700 EST. The options market is pricing in a jump in volatility with a slight skew to the downside further out the curve. The median price target from Refinitiv is $13 so a bit of a way to go then!
GameStop is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings after the bell today on Tuesday. The numbers will initially grab some attention, but it is the conference call that will have a longer impact on sentiment.
A quick little recap in case you are in some strange way not familiar with the GameStop saga!
Gamestop is/was a struggling online video game retailer with shops located all around the world selling – yes, you guessed it – video games. As we all know, retail is a struggling space as online continues to take over, and this has been a trend for Gamestop too. As a result, Gamestop was heavily shorted by hedge funds as they bet that the price would decline further.
Retail traders at home in lockdown were a growing feature of the stock market in 2020 and the culmination became an us-versus-them attack on short sellers of GameStop. As retail drove the price higher, more and more shorts were forced to cover. The price went inexorably higher, topping out at near $500. Various brokers for various reasons put restrictions on buying GameStop shares and this appeared to put an end to the run. The shares retreated below $100 by early February.
However, the troops rallied again as Ryan Cohen became more influential on the board and was charged with leading GameStop's digital strategy. Ryan Cohen had done the same for struggling pet retailer Chewy. This fresh impetus has led us back to trading GME near $200.
Ok, up to speed, good, phew!
GameStop reports earnings
On Tuesday, March 23, GameStop will report Q4 2020 earnings after the market closes. Expectations are for EPS of $1.35 and revenue of $2.21 billion. These figures will be important but outlook, plans for the digital transformation of Gamestop, and most importantly any plans for a capital raise will have a greater impact on GME's share price.
News just breaking is that the chief customer officer will leave GameStop on March 31. The CFO is also stepping down in March. Management changes are obviously afoot as GameStop seeks to transform itself from a brick-and-mortar retail struggler into an e-commerce giant. In order to do this, GameStop needs money. The company needs to raise cash via debt or equity. Given the sharp appreciation of its share price, a capital raise would be easiest. Gamestop actually filed for a captial raise in December, and this may be revived. Any share raise will be dilutive to existing shareholders.
I do see a future for GameStop and its digital strategy. It does face headwinds even here though. Most games now are online platforms, of which Roblox is king, or content can be purchased online from the Xbox and Playstation stores. Even successfully moving to a digital strategy will put GameStop up against some strong competitors who obviously have an interest in promoting their own online stores.
GameStop has been driven by frenzy and a more understandable us versus them mentality. Emotion, however, should never get in the way of investing, and GameStop is way too stretched at these levels. GameStop is a sell, not a short!
