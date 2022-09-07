GameStop reports earnings after the cloes on September 7.

GME shares are down 11.6% in the past week.

Wall Street expects $-0.42 in adjusted EPS and $1.27 billion in revenue.

GameStop (GME) is set to report second quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, September 7. Wall Street consensus forecasts an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) loss of $-0.42, a GAAP EPS loss of $-0.52 and revenue of $1.27 billion.

GameStop earnings outlook

GameStop stock has lost 11.6% in the past week and is down nearly 1% in Wednesday's premarket, so it is safe to say that the majority are not looking forward to the Q2 report. This does, however, give an edge to bulls in the case of an unexpected beat.

GameStop has missed earnings for four quarters in a row, so it makes sense that there would be some reticence on the part of traders.

Back in July it was reported that GameStop's NFT Marketplace did more than $7.2 million in trading in its first week. That put it well ahead of competitor Coinbase (COIN). Management said more than 5,000 ETH worth of NFTs had been traded that first week, so it will be interesting to find out how the platform has dealt with the general downfall of the NFT space in the subsequent weeks.

Most media reports this summer have said that video game sales have fallen as consumer sentiment dips on rising inflation. As inflation rises, consumers writ large tend to focus more on food and necessities rather than entertainment, which probably will have some effect on the quarter's results.

There have been few recent changes in analyst evaluations for GameStop. Back in late July, Wedbush's Michael Pachter cut his $30 price target for GME to $7 and maintained his Underperform rating.

GameStop stock forecast

We are not saying that Wedbush is correct, but at least it sure seems likely that GME is headed for support at $20 at the least. This region of demand lasts from $19.40 to $20.33 and stems from the lows created in March and May of this year. Each time GME reached this region shares began a protracted upswing. Now with the fallout from meme traders involving Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock, it seems less likely that a rally is in the near future. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen's sale of BBBY near the top has caused many of his supporters to lose faith in that other meme stock – GME. Although to be sure, no one ever knows the future with GameStop.