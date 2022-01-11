Tencent Holdings Ltd, more commonly known as Tencent, is a Chinese multinational entertainment and holdings company. It is the largest gaming company in the world. Its social media app WeChat had 1.2 billion monthly active users in 2020.
It has some very strong seasonal gains. Over the last 10 years, Tencent has risen 09 times between January 11 and January 31. The largest gain was over 20% in 2021. The largest fall has been -8.22% in 2020. The percentage of winning trades has been 90%. The question this year is whether Tencent will repeat its recent strong trends?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be any Gov’t restrictions on the gaming company. Chinese authorities have a policy to restrict gaming.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.