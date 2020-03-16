G7 leaders: Mobilizing full range of instruments, including monetary and fiscal measures

In a statement published following Monday's meeting, G7 leaders said that they are mobilizing the full range of instruments, including monetary and fiscal measures, to battle the coronavirus.
Key takeaways
"COVID-19 is a major risk for the world economy."
"G7 governments will coordinate public health measures, support global investment."
"Stepping up the response to the coronavirus outbreak is the foremost priority."
"Will pool epidemiologic and other data to better understand and fight the virus."
"Will make efforts to increase the availability of medical equipment where it is most needed."
"Asking G7 central banks to continue to coordinate necessary monetary measures."
Market reaction
These remarks failed to trigger a recovery in the market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 8.5% and 8.1%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.