G7 finance ministers to hold a conference call about coronavirus discussions on Wednesday

According to the Japanese media outlet, Jiji, G7 finance ministers are scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday, with the coronavirus discussions likely to be on the top of the agenda, as cited by Reuters.

No further details are available on the same, thus far.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat but most majors are seeing a bit of profit-taking after big moves seen on Tuesday.

AUD/USD consolidates below 0.6950 following a trip to 0.6983 while USD/JPY keeps the red above 108.50 amid broad dollar weakness.