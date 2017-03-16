G20 on markets minds, but not just FX - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that while most of the focus ahead of the G20 meeting is on trade and currencies, the issue of bank regulation.

Key Quotes:

"Many in the Trump Administration wants to roll back Dodd-Frank. However, this is an area in which without global coordination, financial institutions will be incentivized to engage in regulatory arbitrage. "

"An issue that may come up at the G20, and then again next week at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is the global bank capital rules."

"Germany, the host of the G20 in hopes to formally reach an agreement at the heads of state summit in July. While a disagreement between the US and Europe have been hampering an agreement, a more immediate problem is the US team is not in place."