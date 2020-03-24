G20 leaders to discuss coronavirus pandemic on Thursday

Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported that G20 world leaders are likely to discuss o the coronavirus outbreak, via video conference on Thursday.

This comes after the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers held a conference call Monday, agreeing to develop a joint G20 Action Plan in response to the COVID-19, as cited by the G20 Saudi secretariat.

Key highlights (via Global Times)

“G20 finance ministers and governors discussed ways for stepping up coordinated efforts by bilateral and multilateral creditors to address the risks of debt vulnerabilities, especially in low-income countries, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed working closely with international financial institutions to support financial stability and alleviate liquidity constraints for emerging markets and developing economies.”