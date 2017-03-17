G20 Draft: Agree on a set of principles to foster economic - RTRS

Reuters out with an outline of the G20 draft, which provides a brief agenda of what will be discussed in the meeting of the finance ministers of the G20 group, which is scheduled today in Germany.

Key Points:

Financial leaders to reiterate commitment to avoid competitive devaluations

To reiterate that exchange rate volatility is bad for economic growth

Reiterate they will consult closely on exchange markets

Agree on a set of principles to foster economic

Monetary policy will continue to support economic growth and price stability, but cannot alone lead to balanced growth

Still does not contain a reference to rejecting protectionism