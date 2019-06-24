IN view of analysts at TD Securities, we have reached a critical point in the US-China relationship with President Trump and President Xi scheduled to meet at the G20 in Osaka, Japan later this week.

Key Quotes

“While preparations began last week following the call between Trump and Xi, both sides have tried to manage expectations by painting this as a step to reset negotiations rather than a venue to strike a larger deal. Our base-case is for the meeting to yield a new round of talks on a pre-arranged timeline, with some minor US concessions to keep China at the table.”