G10 market action from overnight - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted all of the market action from overnight.

Key Quotes:

"Global equities rose, yields bear steepened, the USD strengthened, and commodities were lower.

Central bank speakers were the highlight, with a speech by BoE’s Carney driving a drop in GBP and BoC’s Lane noting that the Bank would be “paying close attention” to how the economy responds to a stronger CAD and higher rates.

President Trump also opened the UN General Assembly, with his prepared remarks relatively measured.

European bourses finished up 0.3-0.5%, while US indices are currently 0.1-0.3% higher. The US yield curve bear steepened, with front-end rates up about 2bps and the 10-year up 3bps (2.23%).

Gold prices were down and closing in on USD1300/oz support.

Oil prices were largely steady."