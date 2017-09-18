G10 market action from overnight - ANZ

G10 market action from overnight - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted all of the market action from overnight.
Key Quotes:
"Global equities rose, yields bear steepened, the USD strengthened, and commodities were lower.
Central bank speakers were the highlight, with a speech by BoE’s Carney driving a drop in GBP and BoC’s Lane noting that the Bank would be “paying close attention” to how the economy responds to a stronger CAD and higher rates.
President Trump also opened the UN General Assembly, with his prepared remarks relatively measured.
European bourses finished up 0.3-0.5%, while US indices are currently 0.1-0.3% higher. The US yield curve bear steepened, with front-end rates up about 2bps and the 10-year up 3bps (2.23%).
Gold prices were down and closing in on USD1300/oz support.
Oil prices were largely steady."
