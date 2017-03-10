G10 FX Positioning: GBP turns net long - ING

G10 FX Positioning: GBP turns net long - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING point out that GBP positioning turned net long for the first time since October 2015 as the BoE talks up 2017 rate hike prospects, while short-term political risks diminish
Key Quotes
“JPY shorts picked up on the week and registered a bearish signal on our monthly sentiment indicator. But with net USD positions turning more negative, we believe any positive US story is only really being played out in USD/JPY.”
“Spec markets still remain bullish on CAD, though a more conservative Poloz and soft Canadian data is likely to test this sentiment.”
