G-20: Resolution might be highly unlikely on trade – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts suggest in the upcoming G20 meeting, a resolution might be highly unlikely, but will markets have any greater clarity as to which path trade talks travel down next in a little under 24 hours’ time?
Key Quotes
“Presidents Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet at 11.30am local time tomorrow morning. That is 3.30am in London and 10.30pm tonight in New York for those who want to base their whole weekend around it. Hopefully it won’t interfere with my solo parenting.”
“Unsurprisingly, the headlines second-guessing what may or may not happen have picked up in recent days with the latest being the WSJ story yesterday suggesting that Xi will insist on any trade truce including the US lifting the Huawei ban, though he will also reportedly offer new support for the US vis-à-vis Iran and North Korea.”
“Given the rhetoric that surrounded the Huawei ban when it was announced, plus the fact that law enforcement is theoretically separate from trade policy, the bar for progress on that front feels high. That said, Larry Kudlow did say that “we may change our views” if “China is willing to offer us a good deal,” so maybe there is scope for some movement.”
