G-20 commits to ‘open and fair’ international trading system - BBG

G-20 commits to ‘open and fair’ international trading system - BBGBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to a draft, obtained by Bloomberg, of the G-20 statement for the upcoming meeting in Germany, the group will maintain an open and fair international trading system.
More highlights (via Bloomberg)
- Finance chiefs to reaffirm previous exchange-rate commitments
- G-20 will strive to reduce excessive global imbalances
- G-20 will promote greater inclusiveness and reduce inequality in our pursuit of economic growth
- The group will resist all forms of protectionism
The meeting will take place in Baden-Baden, Germany on March 17-18.