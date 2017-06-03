G-20 commits to ‘open and fair’ international trading system - BBG

According to a draft, obtained by Bloomberg, of the G-20 statement for the upcoming meeting in Germany, the group will maintain an open and fair international trading system.

More highlights (via Bloomberg)

Finance chiefs to reaffirm previous exchange-rate commitments

G-20 will strive to reduce excessive global imbalances

G-20 will promote greater inclusiveness and reduce inequality in our pursuit of economic growth

The group will resist all forms of protectionism

The meeting will take place in Baden-Baden, Germany on March 17-18.