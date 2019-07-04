FX Today: AUD, HKD firm in Asia; eyes on Eurozone Retail Sales amid light trading

The US dollar continued to sag across the board alongside the Treasury yields in Thursday’s Asian trading, dented by the revived hopes of Fed rate cuts following weak US macro data. As a result, the USD/JPY pair traded modestly flat around the 107.75 region, having stalled its overnight recovery led by record high US indices. Meanwhile, holiday-thinned light trading also moves limited.

The AUD/USD pair built on Wednesday’s rebound and hit two-month tops at 0.7049, despite below-forecast Australian retail sales data while the Kiwi also stuck to the recent upside ahead of the 0.67 handle amid a broadly subdued US dollar. However, the further upside remained capped in the Antipodeans, as markets remained jittery amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions and looming US-China trade talks.

The top performer in Asia was the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) that rallied to 2-year highs against the US at 7.78238 ahead of the jumbo IPO. Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev) is seeking to raise up to $9.8 billion by listing its Asia-Pacific business in Hong Kong this month.

Among the European currencies, both the Euro and the pound traded on the front foot but further gains remained elusive on falling German/ UK yields and dovish central banks’ expectations. The Swiss franc traded flat vs. the greenback around 0.9860 levels while the Loonie was better bid near 1.3070 region amid oil-price weakness. Gold prices on Comex were flat-lined despite fresh multi-month lows in Treasury yields.

Main Topics in Asia

Key Focus Ahead

Following a data-sparse Asian session, the EUR macro calendar is also expected to be a thin-showing, with the Swiss June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report (due at 0630 GMT) and Eurozone May Retail Sales data (at 0900 GMT) to keep the traders busy amid the US Independence Day light trading.

Investors will remain edgy on escalating US-Iran geopolitical woes and looming US-China trade talks, in absence of the fresh US and Canadian economic news.

Meanwhile, the speeches from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers Lane and De Guindos, due at 0700 GMT and 0910 GMT respectively, will be closely eyed for fresh EUR trades.

EUR/USD remains below 1.13 despite fresh 32-month lows in US yields

EUR/USD continues to trade below 1.13, having faced rejections above the psychological level in the last two trading days. The shared currency may come under pressure in Europe if the European Central Bank’s (ECB) new chief economist Philip Lane reiterates scope for an interest rate cut.

GBP/USD: UK politics in the spotlight amid lack of major data, US holiday

With the US holiday limiting market moves, the GBP/USD pair consolidates below 1.2600 heading into the London open on Thursday. There are no key data from the UK.

USD/INR technical analysis: Eyes test of March lows after bearish marubozu

USD/INR appears on track to test the low of 68.35 seen in March, having created a bearish marubozu candle last week. A bearish marubozu is a strong indication of bearish reversal or continuation of the sell-off depending on where it appears.

FX Traders - Here's Our Guide on Trading July Non-Farm Payrolls

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is always a big mover for the U.S. dollar and all of the major currencies but this month's report could be more market moving than usual.

Four factors to consider in the forex market

There is a 4th factor at work in FX and we can’t pin it down yet. Factor #1 is multiple trade wars started by Trump and their ebb and flow.