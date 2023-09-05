FX option expiries for Sept 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0695 450m
- 1.0725 350m
- 1.0840 916m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 335m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 524m
- 145.15 400m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8885 380m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6510 384m
- 0.6515 640m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3545 454m
- 1.3600 526m
- 1.3750 941m
