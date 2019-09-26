FX option expiries for Sept 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 645m
- 1.0925 1.0bn
- 1.0950 957m
- 1.0995 565m
- 1.1000 6.3bn
- 1.1045 603m
- 1.1050 682m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2270 251m
- 1.2300 729m
- 1.2400 519m
- 1.2430 204m
- 1.2440 651m
- 1.2470 309m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 107.25 835m
- 107.50 1.1bn
- 107.70 357m
- 107.90 975m
- 108.00 1.1bn
- 108.65 475m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6775 877m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6295 219m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive amid uptick in US yields, eyes Draghi's speech
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having printed a weakest daily close in over two years on Wednesday, and could drop below 1.09 if the ECB President Draghi defends his recent decision to restart the bond-buying program.
GBP/USD: Well bid ahead of UK’s House of Commons, Carney’s Speech
GBP/USD bounces off 21-day SMA after first-day of the UK’s Parliament showdown. The House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg indicated “an exciting announcement” for Thursday. The UK MPs will progress towards no-confidence motion.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.