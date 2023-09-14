FX option expiries for Sept 14 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0685-90 315m
- 1.0775 230m
- 1.0785-90 600m
- 1.0795-00 630m
- 1.0810-15 1.024b
- 1.0855 405m
- 1.0895-00 1.28b
- 1.0910-15 1.07b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2370 588m
- 1.2475 1.05b
- 1.2715-20 555m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.00-10 623m
- 147.50 358m
- 148.35 238m
- 148.50 451m
- 149.00 244m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6275 300m
- 0.6380 250m
- 0.6450 255m
- 0.6470 804m
- 0.6480-85 640m
- 0.6495-05 449m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3440 670m
- 1.3455 282m
- 1.3700-10 476m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5900 460m
- 0.6050 463m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8700 221m
- 0.8750 227m
- EUR/JPY: EUR amounts
- 152.00 740m
