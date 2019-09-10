FX option expiries for Sept 10 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1000 525m
- 1.1100 2.0bn
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2300 1.8bn
- 1.2500 984m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 107.00 706m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6835 691m
- 0.6865 577m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3320 630m
EUR/USD: China factory deflation may keep a lid on gains
EUR/USD's candlestick arrangement on the daily chart indicates the risks are skewed to the upside. But the upside could be capped by concerns of a deeper economic slowdown in China, which could boost the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2350 ahead of UK jobs, with Parliament prorogued
GBP/USD struggles to extend the latest recovery and remains below 1.2350 ahead of the UK jobs data. UK PM prorogued the Parliament after failing to gain support for an early election. UK lawmakers will return to desks on October 14.
USD/JPY in bullish consolidation below 107.50
USD/JPY holds the range below the 107.50 highs amid cautious mark mood following a drop in the Chinese factory-gate inflation. However, the renewed US-China trade optimism helps keep the spot underpinned.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
Forex Today: China factory deflation offsets trade optimism, UK jobs in focus
Market mood stays cautiously optimistic amid deepening Chinese factory deflation that offset positive US-China trade development. Asian equities turned south on poor China PPI.