FX option expiries for October 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1595-00 883m
- 1.1695 570m
- 1.1775 975m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3425 596m
- 1.3550 605m
- 1.3575 583m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 113.70 490m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9320 600m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7300 506m
- 0.7600 330m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2300 838m
- 1.2400 450m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1650 as dollar remains on the defensive
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.1650, well off the three-week highs. The US dollar drops for sixth day despite firmer US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI, Fed/ECB policymakers’ comments eyed for fresh cues.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 as UK CPIs disappoint
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800, as an unexpected decline in the UK inflation douses the BOE rate hike expectations. Covid resurgence in the UK also undermines the pound. The pair could find support from a broadly subdued US dollar and fresh Brexit optimism.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited amid bear cross, firmer yields
Gold price snapped a two-day downtrend on Tuesday and rallied as high as $1785 before reversing sharply to finish the day with moderate gains at $1769. In doing so, gold price recovered Monday’s losses while defending the critical short-term 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1761.
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?