FX option expiries for October 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 715m
- 1.1550 1.1b
- 1.1600 825m
- 1.1650 752m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 112.65 740m
- 113.00 870m
- 113.15 500m
- 113.50 501m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9350 430m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2410-15 1.1b
- 1.2480 795m
- 1.2500 1b
- 1.2550 572m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6820 573m
