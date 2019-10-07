FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0900 1.0bn
- 1.0960 964m
- 1.1000 661m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2300 259m
- 1.2400 300m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 106.70 1.6bn
- 106.85 430m
- 107.00 710m
- 107.10 480m
- 107.40 920m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6825 542m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD hits fresh session lows on poor German data
EUR/USD kicks off the new week on the back foot after German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.2300 amid fears of a no-deal Brexit
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, lower. EU leaders have expressed doubts about reaching a deal by the EU Summit as they deem the UK's offer as insufficient.
USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle ahead of trade talks
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories.
Forex Today: China limits scope for talks, EU skeptical on Brexit, and Trump's troubles mount
Market sentiment is somewhat damp after reports that China intends to limit the scope of a trade deal with the US. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation to Washington later this week.