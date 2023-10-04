FX option expiries for Oct 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0425 400m
- 1.0475 1b
- 1.0485 338m
- 1.0500 330m
- 1.0600 721m
- 1.0635 717m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2330 482m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 148.50 725m
- 149.25 315m
- 150.00 925m
- 150.25 449m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6490 647m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 315m
- 1.3590 698m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6150 790m
- 0.6520 1.1b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8585 301m
- 0.8650 401m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde, Eurozone data
EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0470 amid a US Dollar upside consolidation. The pair's rebound appears capped by firmer US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hawkish Fed bets. Traders look to ECB Lagarde's speech and EU data ahead of the US ADP jobs report.
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2100, awaits key US data
GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow band below 1.2100 in the European morning on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. However, the divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an extension of the declining trend.
Gold price hangs near multi-month low, eyes US ADP report and ISM Services PMI
Gold dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise, which may further lift USD, melt Gold Premium
ADP's private sector jobs report provides a shaky hint toward the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) publication. Nevertheless, it has an impact – providing traders an opportunity.