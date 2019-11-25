FX option expiries for Nov 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1035 565m
- 1.1085 638m
- 1.1145 769m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2900 323m
- 1.3000 376m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8500 1.7bn
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.