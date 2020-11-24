FX option expiries for Nov 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 105.00 1.5bn
- 105.08 424m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8800 510m
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1850 ahead of critical German data. Biden transition process and vaccine progress weigh on the safe-haven US dollar. The forward-looking German IFO Expectations index could provide a clear directional cue to the indecisive market.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3350 while heading into Tuesday’s London open. The Cable cheers overall market optimism and increasing odds that the Brexit deal is just around the corner, albeit with certain conditions. BOE’s Haskel, key risk catalysts in the spotlight.
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
