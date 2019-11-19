FX option expiries for Nov 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1025 599m
- 1.1050 860m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2875 347m
- 1.2880 209m
- 1.2895 422m
- 1.2900 240m
- 1.3135 392m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 107.95 878m
- 108.35 810m
- 108.50 661m
- 108.90 550m
- 109.00 446m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6900 506m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s
Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.
Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.