FX option expiries for Nov 13 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1735 756m
- 1.1800 1.0bn
- 1.1850 713m
- 1.1870 673m
- 1.1900 513m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3100 320m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 104.75 390m
- 105.50 560m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7300 599m
- 0.7325 546m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3125 825m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8950 586m
- 0.9050 402m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 amid covid concerns, ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as worries about rising coronavirus cases are weighing on sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD edging higher as Brexit, covid developments eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, recovering. Brexit talks continue in London and a breakthrough is still awaited. Coronavirus figures are also eyed. BOE Governor Bailey is scheduled to speak later in the day.
Gold stuck in range around $1880, awaits fresh cues
Gold holds its range around $1880, divided between rising covid cases and vaccine optimism. The metal slumped 5% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. All eyes on virus update and US data for fresh incentives.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
November is shaping up as a month to remember, with the dramatic announcement of a coronavirus vaccine clashing with worrying disease developments. What does it mean for the dollar, gold, and stocks? How will central banks and governments move forward?
WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost
The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up.