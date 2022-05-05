FX option expiries for May 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0500 1.6b
- 1.0570-80 810m
- 1.0600 1.8b
- 1.0675 290m
- 1.0750-55 1.0b
- 1.0765 600m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2550 502m
- 1.2590 320m
- 1.2700 392m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 128.00 410m
- 130.70 395m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9700 230m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7000 516m
- 0.7030 343m
- 0.7135 393m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2615 280m
- 1.2870 513m
- 1.2890 761m
- 1.3075 1.2b
- 1.3100 2.6b
