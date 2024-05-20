FX option expiries for May 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 991m
- 1.0860 731m
- 1.0875 1.2b
- 1.0890 907m
- 1.0900 1.4b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2645 459m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.00 1.8b
- 155.00 789m
- 156.00 597m
- 156.45 807m
- 156.50 590m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9050 811m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6590 913m
- 0.6605 550m
- 0.6780 1b
- 0.6800 462m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3535 721m
- 1.3730 735m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6100 1.3b
