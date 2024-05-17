FX option expiries for May 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0675 753m
- 1.0725 652m
- 1.0740 494m
- 1.0775 825m
- 1.0800 601m
- 1.0810 813m
- 1.0820 685m
- 1.0825 500m
- 1.0850 3b
- 1.0875 1.2b
- 1.0915 1.1b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2475 550m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9000 605m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 508m
- 1.3675 887m
- 1.3725 924m
- 1.3735 585m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 152.50 1.1b
- 153.60 842m
- 154.00 2b
- 154.80 500m
- 155.00 2b
- 155.50 891m
- 156.00 791m
- 156.35 538m
- 156.60 475m
- 157.00 1.4b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6550 559m
- 0.6570 492m
- 0.6600 524m
- 0.6625 728m
- 0.6650 431m
- 0.6655 705m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5880 1.5b
- 0.5950 949m
