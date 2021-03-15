FX option expiries for Mar 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3950 311m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 110 550m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7735 306m
- 0.7755 380m
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900, pressurizing lows amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as Treasury yields hovered near yearly highs. Mixed Chinese data also underpins the sentiment around the greenback ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD: Steady above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3900 after easing from 1.3950. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech will also be important after Yellen cited hopes of faster recovery.
Gold eyes $1740 as the next upside target
Having found strong support at $1700 on Friday, Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the bounce this Monday amid fears about a potential rise in inflation, thanks to the massive US $1.9 trillion stimulus.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Failing to hold above the 200 SMA may increase from selling orders.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.