FX option expiries for Mar 11 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1800 1.2b
- 1.1900 791m
- 1.1915 1.0b
- 1.2000 470m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 107.75 1.8b
- 108.50 1.2b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7600 1.7b
- 0.7720/25 816m
- 0.8000 1.8b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2600 464m
- 1.2770 860m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.7200 606m
AUD/NZD: AUD amounts
- 1.0730 2.2b
