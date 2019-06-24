FX option expiries for June 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1270 709m
- 1.1325 679m
- 1.1395 692m
- 1.1400 802m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 106.00 400m
- 106.50 862m
- 107.00 372m
- 107.50 1.3bn
- 108.40 380m
- 108.50 371m
- 108.55 536m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6654 289m
