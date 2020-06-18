FX option expiries for June 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1100 536m
- 1.1245 640m
- 1.1260 711m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 106.00 483m
- 107.45 356m
- 108.00 432m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6925 530m
