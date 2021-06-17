FX option expiries for June 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1985 841m
- 1.2200 883m
- 1.2050 979m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.20 600m
- 110.25 1.4b
- 110.50 985m
- 111.00 500m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7580 301m
- 0.7700 411m
- 0.7750 321m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2065/70 1b
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.7250 920m
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Shiba Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price exploded 27% on the unexpected news that SHIB will be launching on Coinbase Pro. SHIB fails to overcome the apex of a symmetrical triangle on a closing basis, assuring a period of consolidation.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.