FX option expiries for July 5 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0900 2.7b
- 1.0950 385m
- 1.1000 1.5b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2400 391m
- 1.2530 736m
- 1.2575 1.1b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.00 401m
- 145.25 680m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9100 400m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6800 410m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8625 335m
- 0.8700 462m
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data.