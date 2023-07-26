FX option expiries for July 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1000 961m
- 1.1025 1.5m
- 1.1070-75 2.4b
- 1.1100 424m
- 1.1130 395m
- 1.1195 1.1b
- 1.1250 2.8b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 140.00 886m
- 141.00 416m
- 142.00 1.3b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6695 430m
- 0.6725 453m
- 0.6800 330m
- 0.6900 719m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8675 350m
- 0.9000 1.4b
