FX option expiries for July 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0000 350m
- 1.0030 339m
- 1.0100 563m
- 1.0150 1.3b
- 1.0200 892m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 135.00 1.2b
- 136.00 1.3b
- 136.50 390m
- 138.00 2.7b
- 138.15 352m
- 138.50 939m
- 138.75 555m
- 139.25 537m
- 140.00 1.5b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.1900 533m
- 1.2120 370m
- 1.2280 405m
- 1.2310 325m
- 1.2350 780m
- 1.2395 520m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9900 500m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6750 797m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2800 405m
- 1.3100 380m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8715 234m
