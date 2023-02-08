FX option expiries for Feb 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0500 519m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7190 1.1b
