FX option expiries for Feb 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2980 233m
- 1.3000 280m
- 1.3020 227m
- 1.3100 274m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 110.00 2.9bn
- 111.00 365m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6700 2.0bn
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3295 654m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6448 323m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 511m
- 0.8430 640m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
