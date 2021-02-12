FX option expiries for Feb 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.2000 522m
- 1.2005 525m
- 1.2115 660m
- 1.2170 558m
- 1.2175 882m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3700 286m
- 1.3800 361m
- 1.3850 1.0bn
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 103.50 866m
- 103.85 418m
- 104.00 385m
- 104.10 377m
- 104.20 473m
- 104.50 512m
- 104.85 439m
- 104.95 550m
- 105.00 2.8bn
- 105.35 470m
- 106.00 1.2bn
- 106.10 750m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7700 551m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8700 607m
