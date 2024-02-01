FX option expiries for Feb 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0700 405m
- 1.0800 406m
- 1.0900 1.1b
- 1.0950 602m
- 1.0965 805m
- 1.0970 995m
- 1.0975 1.3b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2760 414m
- 1.3000 500m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 912m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8600 578m
- 0.8625 555m
- 0.8650 410m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6465 490m
- 0.6590 660m
- 0.6640 745m
- 0.6685 475m
